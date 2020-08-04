Sen. Graham ‘disappointed’ in cancelation of 2020 Palmetto Bowl

“The ACC apparently was willing to play one non-conference game. The SEC, for some reason, told everybody in the conference you’ve got to stay within the conference,” said Graham. “That makes no sense to me. You’ve got Georgia Tech, you’ve got South Carolina, you’ve got some rivalry games out there that have been going on for a very, very long time and I think we have the ability as a state to manage a game between Clemson and South Carolina safely and the idea of stopping this rivalry for the pandemic bothers me. I’m disappointed and I think it’s unacceptable. We can’t let this pandemic stop this rivalry and I’m going to call and object.