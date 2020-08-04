SEC football teams can begin preseason football practice on Aug. 17

While practice may officially begin on Aug. 17, teams will be allowed to hold up to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings, and walkthroughs. Once practice begins, schools will be allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time. The SEC has also implemented a mandatory five-day acclimation period with two days in helmets only, two days in shells, and the fifth day in full pads.