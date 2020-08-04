Former Gamecock LB Moore joins list of players opting out of 2020 NFL season

INDIANAPOLIS (WIS) - Former South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore has now opted out fo the 2020 NFL season.
Moore was listed on the Indianapolis Colts’ reserve/opt-out list on Tuesday.
Moore was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Colts in 2018 and has played 10 career games with the team. During that time, Moore has totaled three tackles.
According to the NFL website, Moore is listed as an unspecified opt-out. He is also the first Indianapolis player to opt out of the upcoming season.
