First Alert Forecast: Tracking more scattered showers and storms in the Midlands this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more showers and storms over the next several days in the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· As we move through your Tuesday night, expect a few clouds. While a stray shower is possible, most areas should be dry. Low temperatures will be in the 70s.
· Get ready for more scattered showers and storms in the Midlands over the next several days.
· Rain chances are around 40% Wednesday through Friday for now. · Highs will be in the 90s even for your weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect a few clouds in the Midlands. While a stray shower is possible, most areas should be dry. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
A front will stall across the area over the next few days, giving way to unsettled weather in the area.
So, on Wednesday, expect a few scattered showers and storms (40%). Highs will be in the low 90s.
We'll see about a 40% chance of showers and storms Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s.
Rain chances will be around 30% Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 90s.
Also, Isaias will continue to weaken as it moves farther over the northeast U.S. into Canada. Before it weakens, it will produce a good deal of rain and wind for areas in New England and Canada.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower (20%). Lows in the 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Storms Around (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.
