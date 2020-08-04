First Alert Forecast: Tracking more scattered showers and storms in the Midlands this week

First Alert Forecast: Tracking more scattered showers and storms in the Midlands this week
WIS (Source: WIS)
By Dominic Brown | August 4, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT - Updated August 4 at 6:43 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more showers and storms over the next several days in the Midlands.

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· As we move through your Tuesday night, expect a few clouds. While a stray shower is possible, most areas should be dry. Low temperatures will be in the 70s.

· Get ready for more scattered showers and storms in the Midlands over the next several days.

· Rain chances are around 40% Wednesday through Friday for now. · Highs will be in the 90s even for your weekend.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Tuesday night, expect a few clouds in the Midlands. While a stray shower is possible, most areas should be dry. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)

A front will stall across the area over the next few days, giving way to unsettled weather in the area.

So, on Wednesday, expect a few scattered showers and storms (40%). Highs will be in the low 90s.

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)

We'll see about a 40% chance of showers and storms Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s.

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)

Rain chances will be around 30% Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 90s.

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)
WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)

Also, Isaias will continue to weaken as it moves farther over the northeast U.S. into Canada.  Before it weakens, it will produce a good deal of rain and wind for areas in New England and Canada.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower (20%). Lows in the 70s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Storms Around (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low/mid 90s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.

WIS
WIS (Source: WIS)

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.