DOR final audit reports Richland County misspent over $30 million taxpayer dollars

“Based on the information available to Richland County at this time, Richland County disagrees with the majority of SCDOR’s findings. Those findings and conclusions have not been substantiated by information provided to Richland County and some appear to be based on conjecture. The lion’s share of SCDOR’s findings are attributable to a third party. Richland County plans to seek all remedies available to it to ensure that the integrity of its transportation improvement program remains sound.”