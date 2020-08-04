‘Didn’t expect it to be as bad as it was’: Isaias takes out part of N. Myrtle Beach pier

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WIS) - Hurricane Isaias took out a part of a private pier in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach.
Mary McCants, who was staying along the coast, says waves went over the Sea Cabin Pier, taking away part of the middle section.
"It was like fast, fast boats, with the waves coming over to the land," McCants said. "It was skirting like wildfire."
George Griffith was assessing the damage of the storm Tuesday morning and said he and other residents “didn’t expect it to be as bad as it was.” He said the pier has survived a number of hurricanes in the past including Matthew and Florence and the pilings were recently reinforced with cement.
Griffith also described "more erosion than usual" because of Isaias. Pointing to piles of sand and debris about 50 feet away from the beachwalk, he said the dunes were also partially destroyed by the storm.
McCants also looked at the coastline and was downtrodden.
"I can't believe the dunes. They worked so hard from the last storm to get the dunes built back up, but now it's just..." she trailed off.
Locals and tourists also said the storm surge brought about a foot of water about two blocks away from the beach. However, the water receded by the time the sun came up Tuesday morning in the majority of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach leaving the streets clean.
About a dozen locals who woke up to look at the impacts of the storm said their homes weren't damaged and didn't experience significant flooding as of Tuesday morning.
