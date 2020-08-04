Crews in NMB rescue drivers on flooded roads, respond to multiple house fire

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach crews responded to several house fires Monday night as Hurricane Isaias impacted the Grand Strand.
Pat Dowling, city of North Myrtle Beach spokesperson, said firefighters were called to about six house fires in the city. One resulted in significant damage, while another home sustained moderate damage. The others were knocked down quickly, he added.
Emergency personnel also performed many high-water vehicle rescues, primarily involving people who became afraid of the rising floodwaters in the Cherry Grove section and other locations, Dowling said.
The people who were rescued are safe, he added.
“It’s not official yet but it is estimated that Cherry Grove was under at least 4 feet of water at one point during the evening high tide, which was compounded by storm surge. Some streets are still flooded but others are now clear. The tide went out slowly,” Dowling said early Tuesday morning.
Dowling noted the city’s building division will report on other damage in the city at daybreak.
