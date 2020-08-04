Community gathers for first responders parade on ‘National Night Out'

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Community members gathered for a “National Night Out” parade dedicated to first responders this evening.
The event took place at Lugoff-Elgin Elementary School.
Participants included Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, the Camden, Elgin, and Lugoff police departments, DNR, SLED, Highway Patrol, Kershaw County Fire Department, and more.
Many “National Night Out” events were canceled this year due to COVID-19, however, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan and parade organizer Chuck Mosier decided an event could still go on with social distancing in place.
The event even offered a prize for the best-decorated spectator vehicle.
