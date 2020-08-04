Columbia extends face mask requirement for 2 more months

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, the Columbia City Council voted unanimously to extend the emergency ordinance requiring citizens to wear face masks or face coverings in public within city limits.
The ordinance also extends the council’s temporary suspension of normal operating procedures. This will allow the council to continue to participate in voting procedures remotely as well as other operational procedures by telephone or other electronic methods of communication.
This ordinance will expire on the 61st day after its enactment.
