The Citadel reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at The Citadel has now reached 42, officials at the military school said Monday.
Their website states of those 42 patients, 39 have recovered and three are currently infected.
Summer classes are being held online to help reduce the spread of the illness, with exceptions being made for students needing lab access.
Current plans are to resume with campus instruction in the fall. The current plan, released last month, would have cadets resume classes early so the fall semester can end before Thanksgiving break.
Citadel Provost Dr. Sally Selden said classes will begin Aug. 19, one week earlier than originally planned. That would put the last day of classes cor the Corps of Cadets at Nov. 24, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, she said.
Final exams will be held remotely and the last day of exams will happen on Dec. 9.
The Citadel also released protocols for cadets last week designed to help slow the spread of the illness.
Those protocols include twice daily temperature checks, face mask requirements and assigned times to go to the mess hall to eat.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.