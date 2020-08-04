After Isaias, cleanup begins for Murrells Inlet resident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Murrells Inlet resident Lisa Cleary said she's lived on the water for nearly a decade and loves the view.
However, the proximity to the water comes at a price.
The storm surge from Hurricane Isaias put her first floor under a more than a foot of water.
She said she went to bed at 9:30 p.m., with no flooding. She said she assumed the worst had passed.
Cleary said she woke an hour later to her dog barking.
"I went to take the dogs out the front door and noticed it was a creek in the front yard, you couldn't see any land," she said.
Her kitchen, living room, patio, and garage were underwater.
When WIS spoke with her on Tuesday, the water had receded.
Cleary and a friend sifted through the drenched possessions and swept up the dirt the water had dragged in.
She said the damage was minimal, but the headache is not.
"It is frustrating. Today yeah I think I've called my husband at the dental office a time or two and said 'I think maybe we need to move, I'm tired of clearing this' but once it's cleaned it's so pretty, and I love it here so," she said.
She said she isn't sure how much the clean-up will cost, but doesn't have plans to move.
She said she will be able to stay at the home while she drys everything out.
