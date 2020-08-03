TRACKING ISAIAS: Tropical storm expected to make landfall in South Carolina this evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping a close eye on Isaias, which will affect South Carolina today and Tuesday.
Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown has the latest on the 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.
After we get the latest from Dominic, we’ll go live to Horry County, where emergency officials have an update to share about how they are preparing.
The storm will likely make landfall near the South Carolina/North Carolina border, so right now it looks like Horry and Georgetown counties will get the worst of it.
- Isaias is expected to strengthen to category 1 hurricane before making landfall between SC and NC this evening
- Parts of South Carolina could see tropical downpours and gusty winds this afternoon into early Tuesday, including the Midlands.
- Parts of the Midlands could see up to two to three inches of rain and gusty winds, especially the Eastern Midlands toward I-95 today into Tuesday.
- The Central Midlands, including Columbia, could see wind gusts to 20 mph or higher and rainfall amounts up to an inch.
- Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of the South Carolina including Orangeburg and Clarendon Counties
- Hurricane Warnings closer to the coast near Myrtle Beach
- Coast can see 2-4 ft storm surge this evening from Isaias
- High surf and rip current threats will be a concern for beaches along the South Carolina coast for the next 2 days.
All eyes are on Isaias as it heads up the east coast of the U.S.
At 11 a.m. Monday, the storm had sustained winds of 70 mph. It was moving north-northwest at 13 mph. Pressure was at 998 mb.
Flooding is also possible, and a greater concern because of the slower movement.
At this time, areas along and east of I-95 could see the highest chance of impacts from Isaias in the form of tropical downpours, which can cause flooding. These areas could also see gusty winds.
That’s why your WIS First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day, specifically for today. However, if the storm continues to slow down, we might have to extend the Alert Day into early Tuesday morning.
If the track of this storm moves closer to the Palmetto State, that will bring more impacts westward, including more rain and wind potential for the Central Midlands, including Columbia. So, things could change. Stay tuned.
For now, today into early Tuesday, communities along and east of I-95 could see wind gusts at times to 30 to 40 mph.
Gusts could get even higher along the immediate coast. The Eastern Midlands could also see between 1 and 3 inches of rain, which could lead to some flooding.
Of course, this is subject to change if the storm’s track shifts.
For the Central Midlands, including Columbia, wind gusts could increase to about 20 mph or so. Rainfall amounts will likely be around 1 inch or lower. This is subject to change depending on the storm’s track.
The Western Midlands will likely have some wind gusts around 10 to 20 mph. Rainfall amounts will be around one-half inch.
Conditions will likely improve early Tuesday into the afternoon as the storm moves to the northeast based on its current track.
