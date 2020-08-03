Sumter woman dies after being dragged by car during fight, driver arrested

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 39-year-old woman has been arrested by the Sumter Police Department after a 25-year-old woman died following a fight at a mobile home park.
Officials said Tomekia Moore is charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and failure to render aid.
Investigators said the incident took place at Hoyt Heights mobile home park on August 2. An argument ensued before it became a fight between Moore and 25-year-old Shemika Oliver. Witnesses said Oliver was hanging on the side of a vehicle fighting Moore when she sped off. Oliver was left lying injured near a mobile home as the vehicle drove off.
Oliver was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital to be treated for her injuries. However, she died later that day. Officials said an autopsy for Oliver is scheduled for Wednesday.
Shortly after Moore drove away, she was found by Sumter County deputies who said she appeared to be incoherent and smelled of alcohol.
Moore is currently being held in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. However, the investigation is continuing. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
If anyone has information about this incident, you are asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2000 or contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.