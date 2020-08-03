Sumter Police searching for 15-year-old girl who ran away from home

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) -The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home.
Johnasia Blake was last seen at her residence on Thistledown Drive in Sumter County on August 2.
Officials say she may be in the Myrtle Beach area.
Blake is described as 5′3 and 130 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, white shorts, and camouflage Crocs.
Anyone with information about Johnasia Blake’s whereabouts is urged to call 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
