“Our entire family has COVID”: Molly Grantham shares ‘surreal’ diagnosis while raising newborn

Here is the truth: I was petrified. Parker and Hutch have had nighttime sickness before, but those past moments weren’t during COVID. This world in which we live can make you paranoid. It can make your mind go down dangerous rabbit holes. Every horrific headline I’ve read and reported on, reappeared in my mind. Watching Parker toss and sweat, combined with having a newborn with zero immune system nearby, combined with middle-of-night-hazy-unclear-thoughts… it added up to awful. I’d feed him, then go wipe her forehead with a cold, wet paper towel, then try to dig myself out of a bad mental ditch. I was calm and patient all night long on the outside; a floppy mess of fear-filled, limp feelings inside.