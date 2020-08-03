Man arrested in connection with deadly boat crash on Broad River

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a deadly boat crash that happened on the Broad River waterway.
Dylan Steele, 26, has been charged in the crash, which happened Saturday around 9:45 p.m.
Deputies say three boats were out together on the river. As they headed back to Heller’s Creek Landing, one of the boats collided with one other boat, killing two people on board.
The two victims were identified as Jamie Lindler, 27, of Chapin and Andrew Bunnell, 28, of Irmo, according to the coroner’s office. Autopsies are pending.
Those on the third boat were not involved in the crash, but witnessed it, deputies said.
Steele faces charges of two counts of felony BUI causing death or injury and operating a vessel with no running lights after sundown.
He has bonded out of jail, according to online court records.
The Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources assisted with the investigation.
