Former Spring Valley HS standout opts out of upcoming NFL season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIS) - Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Miller has opted out of the 2020 NFL season.
Miller, a former star at Spring Valley High who went on to play at Alabama during his college years, is the second Panthers player to opt out this season. Linebacker Jordan Mack also opted out of the 2020 season on July 28.
Miller finished his rookie season with the Panthers with three tackles and two sacks in seven games.
Miller is considered a high-risk opt-out, according to the NFL website. Higher-risk opt-outs, according to the NFL, must have a diagnosis reflected in their medical records of at least one of the following factors based on a modified list of risk factors by te Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Cancer
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant
- Serious heart conditions(such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies) Sickle Cell Disease
- Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
- Asthma
- Cerebrovascular Disease
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Neurologic Conditions (such as dementia)
- Liver Disease
- Pulmonary Fibrosis.
According to the NFL website, players designated as higher-risk opt-outs will receive an accrued season toward free agency along with all benefits and minimum salary credit for a credited season. These opt-outs are also eligible for a $350,000 stipend, which will not be considered a salary advance.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.