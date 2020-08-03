Deputies: One dead, two others injured during shooting at large gathering in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a murder that happened on August 2.
According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened in the Blair area on Cole Trestle Road early Sunday morning. Authorities said there was a large gathering of several hundred people at the scene of the shooting. Deputies found three victims who suffered gunshot wounds. One of the three victims, 24-year-old Andrew Trapp, died. The condition of the other two victims has not been released at this time.
Investigators are trying to identify the shooter or shooters involved in the incident.
If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141. You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
