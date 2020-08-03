WATCH: Cayce police looking for witnesses of deadly weekend shooting

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Department of Public Safety wants to identify the people inside several cars seen on surveillance video near a deadly crime scene early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Allen Street. That’s a dead-end residential street off Julius Felder Street near the intersection of Frink and 12th streets.
Officers found three people who had been shot.
Isiah Bailey, 20, of Columbia was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple gunshot wounds.
Khajari Brown, 19, of Columbia suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
A third victim is being treated for serious injuries.
Police released video Monday morning showing several vehicles that were in the area around the time of the shooting.
Investigators believe someone in those cars could have seen something that could help them find the person responsible.
Officials ask anyone with information on the shooting, or on any of the cars seen in the video, to call Cayce DPS Investigator Stewart at 803-550-9537 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
