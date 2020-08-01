Sumter Fire Department investigating plane crash

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Sumter Fire Department are investigating a plane crash that occurred around 10:30 Saturday morning.
Sumter Fire Dept. Division Chief Joey Duggan says that a twin engine Piper PA-31 plane went down in a swampy area between Highway 15 and Highway 401 in Sumter.
Duggan says that the two people on board where taken to the hospital. There is no word on the condition of the two passengers.
This is a developing story.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.