Rosewood community creates a petition for Black Lives Matter mural

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents in the Rosewood community have created a petition to have a Black Lives Matter mural painted in the area following the appearance of similar murals in Washington DC, Charlotte, NC, Hartford, CT and other major cities.
After several discussions and feedback sessions online with community members, it was agreed that Jim Hamilton Boulevard would be the best location for the community art.
Ideas for the project began last month and it was decided that colors and themes representing the LGBTQ community would be featured as well in the mural.
June was pride month and members of the community expressed interest in showing solidarity between both BLM and LGBTQ.
Jared Johnson, the organizer for the petition and Rosewood resident, says that the City of Columbia will not be responsible for the cost of the project.
The project is still in its beginning stages, but so far the petition has over 800 signatures.
