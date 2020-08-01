Is SC‘s curve plateauing? It’s too early to tell, but masks help.

For example, if two people are infected on the same day, one may feel sick in two days and may have the resources to get tested right when they show symptoms. That person may get tested at a clinic that has a 48 hour turnaround time for results. However, the other person may not feel symptoms for up to five days, may not be motivated to get tested immediately, and may go to a clinic that is backed up and not know if they are positive or negative for a week.