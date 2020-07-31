WIS partners with American Red Cross to host blood drive Aug. 6

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is partnering with The American Red Cross to hold a blood drive on August 6.
There will be five locations across the Midlands where you can donate blood. They are:
- Colonial Life Arena (801 Lincoln Street, Columbia)
- Prisma Health Baptist - Parkridge (300 Palmetto Health Parkway Drive, Columbia
- Lexington Urgent Care (811 West Main Street, Lexington)
- Spring Valley Presbyterian Church (125 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia)
- USC Arts Building - Banquet Hall (190 Miller Road, Sumter)
Those who wish to donate will have their temperature checked before entering the donation site. They will also be provided with hand sanitizer to use before and during the drive. Donors will be asked to maintain social distancing at the entrance, during donation, and in the refreshment area.
Staff members will ensure donors and employees are wearing face masks during the event. Staff members will also routinely disinfect surfaces, equipment, and areas touched by donors. Staff members will also wear gloves, change gloves often, and use sterile collections sets and aseptic scrub during the event.
Donors will receive a free t-shirt and $10 Visa gift card courtesy of Suburban Propane while supplies last. Additionally, Amazon is thanking donors with a $5 Amazon gift card via email.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit this link and enter sponsor code WIS. You may also call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-722-2767) or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
