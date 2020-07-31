SLED investigating death of inmate in Lexington County Detention Center

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating the death of man who died while in jail in Lexington County.
Vincent Greg Horner Jr., 53, died less than one day after he was arrested and taken into custody at the Lexington County Detention Center, officials said.
While the coroner identified Horner, she did not share his cause of death.
Officials said he was arrested Thursday evening for driving under suspension, simple possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
“He was transported to the detention center and booked in shortly after 5 p.m,” Sheriff Jay Koon said.
Other inmates found Horner unresponsive in his bunk early Friday morning, the sheriff added.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating Horner’s death.
