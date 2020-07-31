Two firefighters suffer minor injuries, 45 people displaced after fire at Ocean Lakes Campground

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A massive fire broke out at Ocean Lakes Family Campground early Friday morning.
Crews were dispatched to the blaze around 4:45 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Officials said 10 units were damaged, with three to four completely destroyed. In addition, about six cars and six golf carts also sustained damage.
According to officials, the fire displaced 45 people. A post on Ocean Lakes Campground’s social media pages stated two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
No injuries were reported among guests or residents, according to Ocean Lakes staff. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Ocean Lakes Family Campground is located at 6001 S. Kings Highway.
“Our top priority has been assisting the guests that were displaced by the fire with their immediate needs and trying to comfort the families as best we can. Most of the families impacted were on vacation,” the Ocean Lakes social media post stated.
