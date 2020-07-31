Richland Two extends survey deadline for instruction model selection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, Richland School District Two announced it has extended its deadline for parents to choose a learning model for their students.
The district’s Learning Model Selection Form is now due from parents on August 2.
The district is offering four different models for students: a virtual school program, a school-based eLearning, a school-based hybrid program for middle and high school students, and a classroom community model for elementary schools only.
To fill out the survey, visit this link.
