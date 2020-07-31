RCSD seeks men caught on camera taking construction, industrial equipment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County are working to identify two men who are wanted for taking equipment from a warehouse.
Officials said the two men were captured on surveillance video taking heavy construction equipment and industrial equipment valued at around $5,000.
Investigators said the men put the equipment into a white Chevrolet box van and drove away from the warehouse located at 1240 Atlas Way after putting the equipment inside.
One suspect is described as an older white male and the other suspect is described as a slender white male.
If you’ve seen these men, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
