FULL LIST: School reopening plans for Midlands districts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The following is a list of school reopening plans so parents and students can easily see what their district has planned.
Note that these plans must still be approved by the Department of Education. Some districts have submitted their plans and have others have asked for an extension.
When plans are officially approved by the state, this story will be updated with a note next to the districts that have been approved.
WIS reporters have worked hard to cover this developing story. Multiple articles related to school reopenings on topics such as safety, funding and schedules can be found on wistv.com.
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
Know of something we’ve missed? Send us an email.
*Plan approval is contingent upon the district offering an in-person option no later than September 14, 2020.*
The district plans to start school on Aug. 31 with only virtual learning available. This is because Richland County is considered a “high risk” area for COVID-19 spread based on recommendations from the AccelerateSC task force on reopening.
When the county becomes “medium risk,” the district would move to a hybrid model.
Students may choose to learn virtually for the entire year.
Aug. 17 through Aug. 21 will be LEAP Days that are designed to provide additional face-to-face instructional support for students in Pre-K through eighth grade prior to the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
LEAP Days are to be used for face-to-face activities, assessments, or instruction to prepare for the opening of school. Parents and teachers will receive additional information about these new dates to the calendar.
Students then start school on Monday, Aug. 31.
Students return to school Monday, Aug. 31.
During the first four weeks of school -- Monday, Aug. 31, through Friday, Sept. 25 -- the district will use the AA/BB instructional model. A 100% virtual option is also available for students called Lexington One Virtual Academy, in addition to the hybrid option.
The goal at the end of the four weeks is to shift to five days of instruction, if possible.
Officials say that allows them to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and practice safety protocols they believe will minimize student and staff exposure.
School starts Sept. 8. The district expects to use a hybrid model.
Parents have until Aug. 1 to apply for the Lexington Two Virtual Academy. To apply, click or tap here.
Sept. 4 is the first day for all students.
Elementary school students can choose in-person instruction five days a week, a hybrid schedule, or an all virtual schedule.
Middle and high school students can choose between a hybrid model or virtual model to start the school year.
First day of school is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Parents may choose between several hybrid or solely-virtual models.
The district will not offer five-day in-person instruction until COVID-19 levels decrease.
Parents have two options for schooling in the fall.
One of the options is a hybrid model where students would attend in-person classes two days a week, in what the district calls “cohorts.” The students would then do distance learning for the other three days.
The other option is a fully-digital learning program the district calls “F.I.V.E.,” or Flexible Innovative Virtual Education.
Officials say the district hopes to return to full in-person learning by Oct. 8. However, they will re-evaluate the situation at that time and say they will make a decision that is best for the safety of students and staff.
Teachers will return on August 17 and students will begin virtual-only instruction on August 28. They hope to transition to a hybrid model when COVID-19 rates decrease.
All students will begin the year with virtual learning, but some may choose to return to school five days a week starting Sept. 14.
School starts Sept. 8.
Parents can choose between three options:
- Face-to-face five days a week
- eCampus participating live in real time
- eCampus watching recorded lessons so students can work at their own pace
Parents may choose another option every four-and-a-half weeks.
Safety measures inside classrooms include smaller class sizes, dividers in the cafeteria, and temperature checks.
Buses must operate at no more than a 50% capacity and may have to double or triple routes and stagger school start times depending on how many children choose the in-person option.
Staff must wear masks.
Students in third grade and up must wear masks. Students in pre-K through second grade will have the option to wear a mask. There are some exceptions to this requirement.
School begins Aug. 24 with a choice of a hybrid model or virtual learning.
Teachers start Aug. 11 and students begin Aug. 31.
The district is offering a hybrid option and a fully-virtual option.
School begins Aug. 24.
Students with disabilities, those with limited access to the internet, and those in specialized career programs that require hands-on learning may return to in-person learning five days a week.
All other students will learn virtually until COVID-19 cases decrease.
The board has approved the district’s plan and is awaiting feedback from the South Carolina Department of Education.
*Plan approval is contingent upon the district offering an in-person option no later than September 14, 2020.*
School is set to begin Sept. 8.
The district will offer the following options:
- Hybrid model with two days face to face instruction (all students)
- Fully Virtual (all students)
School is scheduled to start Aug. 17.
Parents can choose one of the following options:
- Traditional (on campus for five days)
- Virtual only
- Hybrid (two days on campus, three days virtual)
Clarendon Two has submitted a plan to restart school virtually to the South Carolina Department of Education.
The district is currently awaiting feedback from the department about their plan.
The first day of school is Sept. 8.
The school district plans to have an in-school model for younger students and a hybrid and virtual model for most older students.
- 4K through 2nd grade: Students will attend school with face-to-face instruction 4-5 days a week.
- 3rd through 12th grades: A hybrid/blended model is available that would have face-to-face learning and virtual learning.
- 5th through 12th grades: Students have the option to participate in Full Remote Learning. However, these students would need to participate in one face-to-face orientation and academic assessment session between Sept. 8 and 18.
*Plan approval is contingent upon the district offering an in-person option no later than September 14, 2020.*
According to a report from The Times and Democrat, the district plans to open with only virtual learning available.
Officials will look to transition to a hybrid model.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.