FIRST ALERT: Isaias is a category 1 hurricane, could impact parts of SC early next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping a close eye on Isaias, which could impact South Carolina early next week.
First Alert Headlines:
- The system is on course to impact the Bahamas through Saturday with rain, storms and windy conditions.
- Depending on the storm’s exact track, it could impact parts of the U.S. this weekend into early next week.
- Parts of South Carolina, in fact, could see tropical downpours and gusty winds late Sunday into Monday, including the Midlands.
- High surf and rip current threats will be a concern for beaches along the South Carolina coast this weekend into early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
All eyes are on Isaias as it heads toward the U.S.
At 5 p.m. Friday, the system had sustained winds at 75 mph. It was moving northwest at 15 mph. Pressure was at 991 mb. It was located about 195 miles south-southeast of Nassau.
This system is on course to impact the Bahamas with heavy rain and gusty winds through Saturday. Flooding is also possible.
Parts of the U.S., particularly Florida, could see some impacts from this storm late Saturday into Sunday. Some forecast models, in fact, say that Isaias could make landfall over Florida, which would weaken the storm a bit.
However, by the time we move into late Sunday into Monday, depending on storm’s track, parts of South Carolina could see impacts from this storm.
Right now, the storm’s “cone of uncertainty” covers part of the Palmetto State, which means that we need to be weather aware.
At this time, areas along and east of I-95 could see the highest chance of impacts from Isaias in the form of tropical downpours, which can cause flooding. These areas could also see gusty winds. That’s why your WIS First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day, specifically for Monday.
However, if the track of this storm moves closer to the Palmetto State, that will bring more impacts westward, including more rain and wind potential for the Central Midlands, including Columbia. So, things could change. Stay tuned.
Conditions will likely improve late Monday into Tuesday as the storm moves to the northeast based on its current track.
