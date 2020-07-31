FIRST ALERT: Isaias could impact parts of South Carolina early next week with rain, wind and flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Isaias could impacts parts of South Carolina early next week with rain, wind and flooding.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect a chance of showers and storms (20-30%). Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
· Isolated storms are possible Saturday (20%), but rain chances increase to 40% by Sunday afternoon and evening.
· Monday is an Alert Day as we track the path of Isaias. The storm could bring tropical downpours, gusty winds and flooding to parts of South Carolina, including parts of the Midlands. · Rain chances on Monday are around 70% for now. Highs in the upper 80s.
· Areas along and east of I-95 will have the highest chance of seeing impacts from tropical rain, gusty winds and flooding. But if the storm's track moves farther to the SC coast, more impacts will be felt in the Midlands.
· Tuesday will bring a few showers and some breezy winds. Highs will be in the low 90s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, we'll see a chance of showers and storms. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
A few isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday. Rain chances are around 20%. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds otherwise. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
Storm chances are up to 40% by Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
Then, let's stay weather aware going through late Sunday into Monday as we track the path of Isaias in the tropics.
Monday is an Alert Day for the potential of tropical downpours, flooding, and gusty winds in parts of the Midlands and along the coast. Of course, this will all be determined by the track of Tropical Storm Isaias into early next week.
Parts of South Carolina, including the Midlands, are in the storm's "cone of uncertainty," which means that some parts of the area could feel impacts from Isaias. If the storm tracks closer to the South Carolina coast into Monday, we could have even more rain, wind and flooding in the Midlands. If the storm moves farther to the east, we won't see as much impact. A lot can still happen between now and then, so stay tuned to any changes with your forecast.
Highs will be in the upper 80s Monday, then back in the 90s by Tuesday. A few showers are possible Tuesday.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (20-30%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Alert Day Monday: Tracking Isaias. Mostly Cloudy. Rain, Storms & Wind (70%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.
