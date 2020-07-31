FIRST ALERT: Isaias could impact parts of South Carolina early next week with rain, wind and flooding

Parts of South Carolina, including the Midlands, are in the storm's "cone of uncertainty," which means that some parts of the area could feel impacts from Isaias. If the storm tracks closer to the South Carolina coast into Monday, we could have even more rain, wind and flooding in the Midlands. If the storm moves farther to the east, we won't see as much impact. A lot can still happen between now and then, so stay tuned to any changes with your forecast.