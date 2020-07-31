Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in crash on I-20 at Clemson Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has died after he was hit by two cars while walking along Interstate 20 in Columbia, police said.
It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on I-20 near Clemson Road.
Investigators say the man was wearing dark clothing and should not have been in the road when he was hit by a driver going westbound on the interstate.
That driver stopped, but the man was also hit by another car that did not stop. Police are looking for the second driver.
First responders found the man lying unresponsive in the road.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 41-year-old Jose Cruz-Lopez Ramirez
An autopsy revealed that Ramirez died as a result of blunt force trauma.
The Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department continue to investigate this incident.
