Authorities seize more than $500K in fentanyl in Orangeburg County

Authorities seized more than $500,000 worth of fentanyl in Orangeburg during an investigation. (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | July 31, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT - Updated July 31 at 10:58 PM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than $500,000 in illegal drugs on Thursday.

Through its joint investigation, both agencies learned about a delivery of an unknown amount of drugs to be made at an Orangeburg address.

After investigators saw a male sign for the package during a surveillance investigation, 37-year-old Jose Laureno was taken into custody.

Investigators determined the package had about 30,000 fentanyl tablets. Officials said the package was worth about $560,000.

The sheriff’s office and the DEA are continuing to investigate the matter.

