Authorities seize more than $500K in fentanyl in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than $500,000 in illegal drugs on Thursday.
Through its joint investigation, both agencies learned about a delivery of an unknown amount of drugs to be made at an Orangeburg address.
After investigators saw a male sign for the package during a surveillance investigation, 37-year-old Jose Laureno was taken into custody.
Investigators determined the package had about 30,000 fentanyl tablets. Officials said the package was worth about $560,000.
The sheriff’s office and the DEA are continuing to investigate the matter.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.