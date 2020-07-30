S.C. receives $15M Rethink K-12 Education grant

The program supports new ways to access education with an emphasis on meeting students' needs during the coronavirus national emergency, according to state education officials. South Carolina's application, titled Return to Learn: Delivery Quality Instruction Virtually Anywhere, once carried out, will: • Increase availability of remote learning resources to students and teachers in areas of S.C. that lack broadband access • Improve education resources for specific, identified gaps by developing and curating engaging, high-quality content • Increase teacher experience, confidence, and proficiency with remote learning technology and resources • Improve communication between families, teachers, and schools to support remote learning