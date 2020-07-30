Richland One teachers hold ‘Motor March’ to encourage the district to stick firmly to virtual plan

Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon says he has still not received any feedback from the Department of Education, but he believes his district’s plans meet all requirements. “Students Pre-K-12 are going to have to come to school get their device, get some other information so that initial contact is there. We built in at least weekly other contact activities and possibilities. So, we feel like we’re covering those basics,” said Dr. Witherspoon.