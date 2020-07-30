Richland One asks parents to fill out meal survey for upcoming school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Richland School District One have are asking parents and guardians within the districts to fill out an online meal survey to prepare for the 2020-21 academic year.
“In the midst of COVID-19, Nutrition Services is working diligently to prepare for the 2020-2021 school year,” said Richland One Nutrition Services Director Tracy Dixon. “Completing the survey will assist us in proper planning and implementation of our meal programs.”
Richland One said it will continue to provide free meals to all district students regardless of income thanks to the federal Community Eligibility Provision, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
To fill out the survey, visit this link.
