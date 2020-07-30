Pedestrian killed in crash on I-20 at Clemson Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has died after he was hit by two cars while walking along Interstate 20 in Columbia, police said.
It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on I-20 near Clemson Road.
Investigators say the man was wearing dark clothing and should not have been in the road when he was hit by a driver going westbound on the interstate.
That driver stopped, but the man was also hit by another car that did not stop. Police are looking for the second driver.
First responders found the man lying unresponsive in the road.
The coroner said the man died from blunt force trauma. His name has not yet been released because officials are still contacting his family.
Columbia Police and the Richland County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
