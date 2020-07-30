Man arrested after breaking into convenience store for wine, lottery tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested by the Columbia Police Department after he was accused of stealing a bottle of wine and a case of lottery tickets on Elmwood Avenue.
Officials said Freggie Chapman allegedly stole a bottle of wine and an entire case of lottery tickets from the Exxon on Elmwood Avenue. As he tried to leave the store, officials said Chapman could not get the case of lottery tickets out of the partially broken glass door, but he kept the wine.
Chapman has been charged with burglary and larceny.
