FIRST ALERT: Tracking storms in the Midlands and watching Isaias as it heads toward the U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a few more showers and storms at home and keeping a close eye on the tropics with Isaias.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. Expect scattered rain and storms (40%). Some storms could be strong with heavy rain. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
· A few more showers and storms are possible Friday (30%). Highs will be in the mid 90s.
· A few spotty storms are possible Saturday (30%), but rain chances increase to 40% by Sunday.
· Monday is an Alert Day as we track the path of Isaias. The storm could bring tropical downpours, gusty winds and flooding to parts of South Carolina, including parts of the Midlands.
· Areas along and east of I-95 will have the highest chance of seeing impacts from tropical rain, gusty winds and flooding. But this could change.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. Expect a few scattered showers and storms. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some fog is possible. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
A few more showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening (30%). Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
A few showers and storms are possible Saturday. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Storm chances are up to 40% by Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
Then, let's stay weather aware going through late Sunday into Monday as we track the path of Isaias in the tropics.
Monday is an Alert Day for the potential of tropical downpours and gusty winds in parts of the Midlands and along the coast. Of course, this will all be determined by the track of Tropical Storm Isaias into early next week.
Parts of South Carolina, including the Midlands, are under the storm’s “cone of uncertainty,” which means that some parts of the area could feel impacts from Isaias. If the storm track’s closer to the South Carolina coast, we could have even more rain, wind and flooding in the Midlands. If the storm moves farther to the east, we won’t see as much impact. A lot can still happen between now and then, but stay tuned to any changes with your forecast.
Highs will be in the upper 80s Monday, then back in the 90s by Tuesday.
First Alert Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (40%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Storms Possible (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Alert Day Monday: Tracking Isaias. Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Rain & Wind (60%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.
