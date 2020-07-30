FIRST ALERT: Tracking storms in the Midlands and watching Isaias as it heads toward the U.S.

Parts of South Carolina, including the Midlands, are under the storm’s “cone of uncertainty,” which means that some parts of the area could feel impacts from Isaias. If the storm track’s closer to the South Carolina coast, we could have even more rain, wind and flooding in the Midlands. If the storm moves farther to the east, we won’t see as much impact. A lot can still happen between now and then, but stay tuned to any changes with your forecast.