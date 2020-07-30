FIRST ALERT: Isaias expected to strengthen into a hurricane, could impact parts of SC early next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping a close eye on Isaias, which is expected to become a hurricane soon.
First Alert Headlines:
- Isaias is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in the next day or so.
- The system is on course to impact the Bahamas Friday into Saturday with heavy rain and gusty winds.
- Depending on the storm’s track, it could impact parts of the U.S. this weekend into early next week.
- Parts of South Carolina, in fact, could see tropical downpours and gusty winds late Sunday into Monday, especially areas along and east of I-95.
- High surf and rip current threats will be a concern for beaches along the South Carolina coast this weekend into next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
All eyes are on Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane soon.
At 5 p.m. Thursday, the system had sustained winds at 60 mph. It was moving northwest at 20 mph. Pressure was at 999 mb. It was located about 250 miles southeast of the Southeastern Bahamas.
This system is on course to impact the Bahamas with heavy rain and gusty winds Friday into Saturday. Flooding is also possible.
Late Friday into Saturday, Isaias is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves closer to the southeast U.S. coast.
Parts of the U.S., particularly Florida, could see some impacts from this storm this weekend.
But by the time we move into late Sunday into Monday, depending on storm’s track, parts of South Carolina could see impacts from this storm.
Right now, the storm’s “cone of uncertainty” covers part of the Palmetto State, which means that we need to be weather aware.
At this time, areas along and east of I-95 could see the highest chance of impacts from Isaias in the form of tropical downpours, which can cause flooding. These areas could also see gusty winds. That’s why your WIS First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day, specifically for Monday.
If the track of this storms moves closer to the Palmetto State, though, that will bring more impacts westward, including more rain and wind potential for the Central Midlands. So, things could change. Stay tuned.
Conditions will likely improve later in the day Monday into Tuesday as the storm moves to the northeast based on its current track.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.
