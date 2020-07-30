FIRST ALERT Day today for rain and possible flooding. Tropical Storm Isaias has a more eastern track.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:
-First Alert Day today for some heavy rain showers and thunder. Flooding possible
-Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias
-Isaias could near the Carolinas by Monday.
FIRST ALERT TROPICAL SUMMARY:
We now have Tropical Storm Isaias. It is currently moving northwest at around 15-20mph and has winds around 60mph. The Bermuda high and a trough over the Southeast will start to steer the storm north and eventually a little east. The forecast track has the storm near the Carolina Coast by Monday. The European model disagrees with this track and has it moving into the Gulf of Mexico, but it seems to be the outlier, as most models bring it to the west of Florida. Much remains to be seen. It has to get through some dry air after it goes through Hispaniola, which has high mountains that weaken the storm.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUMMARY:
A front stalls out to our north and a wide trough digs a bit further south. This increases our chances for rain to 70%. Heavy rain and possible flooding make it an alert day for us. Highs are cooler with increased cloud coverage. Near 89.
Friday we heat back up as southern flow and more sunshine get our temperatures into the mid 90s. There’s a 30% chance of some showers and storms. Saturday we stay hot with mid 90s and a 20% chance of some showers and storms. Skies are again, partly cloudy.
Sunday is also warm but our chance of rain and storms go up to 50% as a deep trough to our west nears. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the mid 90s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.