FIRST ALERT Day today for rain and possible flooding. Tropical Storm Isaias has a more eastern track.

We now have Tropical Storm Isaias. It is currently moving northwest at around 15-20mph and has winds around 60mph. The Bermuda high and a trough over the Southeast will start to steer the storm north and eventually a little east. The forecast track has the storm near the Carolina Coast by Monday. The European model disagrees with this track and has it moving into the Gulf of Mexico, but it seems to be the outlier, as most models bring it to the west of Florida. Much remains to be seen. It has to get through some dry air after it goes through Hispaniola, which has high mountains that weaken the storm.