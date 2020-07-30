Domino’s to hire more than 300 new workers in Columbia area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Domino’s will look hire more than 300 new employees across 20 stores in and around Columbia.
The company announced that franchise-owned locations will be hiring delivery drivers, assistant managers, and managers for their locations in the Greater Columbia area.
“Our hearts go out to those who have lost their jobs or face reduced hours due to the pandemic,” said Fox. “Domino’s is a great place to work and our stores provide a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you’re looking for a part-time job or a career, this is the place to be.”
To apply for one of the positions previously mentioned, visit this website.
