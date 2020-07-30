Columbia man accused of sex crimes against children online

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man faces numerous felony charges after an investigation of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Officials say a tip led them to 46-year-old Gregory Scott Roland.
Roland is accused of distributing and possessing files of child sexual abuse material, formerly known as child pornography.*
Deputies arrested Roland on July 28 and charged him with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree and six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.
If convicted of all charges, he could face up to 70 years in prison.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.
*NOTE FROM THE AG’S OFFICE: Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.
