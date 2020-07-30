Columbia man accused of sex crimes against children online

Columbia man accused of sex crimes against children online
If convicted of all charges, he could face up to 70 years in prison. (Source: Gray News, file)
By Laurel Mallory | July 30, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 6:23 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man faces numerous felony charges after an investigation of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Officials say a tip led them to 46-year-old Gregory Scott Roland.

Roland is accused of distributing and possessing files of child sexual abuse material, formerly known as child pornography.*

Deputies arrested Roland on July 28 and charged him with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree and six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

If convicted of all charges, he could face up to 70 years in prison.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

*NOTE FROM THE AG’S OFFICE: Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.