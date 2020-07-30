Caught on Camera: Masked man robs Columbia store clerk at gunpoint

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are looking for a man caught on camera robbing a convenience store in Columbia.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24 at the G.T. Foodmart on Shakespeare Road near Columbia Mall Road, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
Investigators say a man wearing a mask held the store’s clerk at gunpoint as he demanded money.
The suspect ran from the store and hasn’t been caught.
He’s described as a Black man, 5-foot 9-inches tall and 250 pounds.
The suspect was wearing a brightly-colored mask with flames on it and a long-sleeve gray shirt with blue jeans or sweat pants, deputies said.
Video appears to show the man has tattoos on both of his hands.
Anyone with information about the crime should call RCSD at 803-576-3000, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or through the P3 Tips app.
