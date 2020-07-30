American flag mural in Five Points vandalized with ‘possible demonic numbers’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Someone vandalized a mural of the American flag that’s on a building in Five Points, police said.
An officer on patrol found the graffiti around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The mural is on Devine Street on the side of what used to be Yesterday’s restaurant. It says, “God Bless America.”
The mural was defaced with black spray paint of “possible demonic numbers” in three places, police said.
By Thursday morning, the vandalism was covered.
Officers are gathering surveillance video as they look for the person or people responsible.
The suspect(s) could be charged with malicious injury to real property, which carries a punishment of fines and possible jail time.
Anyone who has information about the crime should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Anonymous tips may also be submitted on the Crime Stopper’s website or the P3 Tips app.
