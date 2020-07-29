Rep. Cylburn calls GOP stimulus bill ‘grossly inadequate', pleas for expanded broadband access in SC

“It should be forever, not just this coming November. The fact that we have this pandemic, we ask people to stay at home, we ought to make it available for them to vote from home,” he said. “So all you have to do is send them the application so that people can deposit them anywhere they want to. I’m not advocating for 100 percent vote by mail, what I’m saying is give everybody their ballot, send it to them in the mail. A lot of them don’t want to put it back in the mail. A lot of them want to go someplace and put back their ballot,” he said.