RCSD: Man wanted in connection with burglary of Family Dollar on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance to identify a man wanted in connection with a burglary incident that occurred on April 26.
Dameion Rhyhelee Rembert, 38, is facing 2nd-degree burglary charges.
Deputies say they were dispatched to the Family Dollar on the 8900 block of Two Notch Road around 4:25 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the window to the front door of the store was shattered.
No suspects were found during a search of the property, however, deputies noticed multiple packs of cigarettes were scattered on the floor and other packs missing from the glass cabinet.
