OSCO searching for 18-year-old girl reported missing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a Calhoun County teen reported missing.
“This young lady has family members in the Orangeburg community who are believed to have been the last to see her,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If anyone has any knowledge of her whereabouts, you are urged to call us as soon as possible.”
Imani Gleaton, 18, was reported missing last week. She was last seen on July 10 getting a ride from a relative after her shift at Hardee’s in St. Matthews.
The relative said they dropped Gleaton off at her sister’s residence in the Pine Hill Apartment in Orangeburg.
Investigators say Gleaton has ties in Columbia and the Batesburg-Leesville area.
She is 5′1 and weighs around 114 pounds. The clothing she was wearing is unknown at this time but officials do not believe she was still in her work uniform.
If anyone has any information on Gleaton’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.