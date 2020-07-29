LIVE AT 2PM: Hearing to be held in Orangeburg regarding SAFE grants

LIVE AT 2PM: Hearing to be held in Orangeburg regarding SAFE grants
Gov. Henry McMaster announced on July 20 morning a new program that will provide scholarships or one-time grants to help families subsidize tuition for the state's participating private, parochial or independent schools in the state. (Source: Live 5)
By WIS News 10 Staff | July 29, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 12:04 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A hearing will be held on Wednesday in Orangeburg regarding a lawsuit filed to stop Gov. Henry McMaster from allocating money to help families pay for private school tuition.

On July 20, McMaster announced he would be using $32 million received in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds to provide one-time scholarships for students to attend private schools during the 2020-21 school year.

One week later, a judge issued a temporary restraining order against McMaster’s plan to allocate the Safe Access to Flexible Education (SAFE) grants.

RELATED STORIES

Dr. Thomasena Adams, a resident of Orangeburg County, filed the lawsuit requesting the temporary restraining order. The lawsuit claims the state constitution says public funds cannot be given to religious or other private educational institutions. It also claims the GEER funds are public.

You can watch the hearing on this website or on the WIS Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.