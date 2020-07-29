LIVE AT 2PM: Hearing to be held in Orangeburg regarding SAFE grants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A hearing will be held on Wednesday in Orangeburg regarding a lawsuit filed to stop Gov. Henry McMaster from allocating money to help families pay for private school tuition.
On July 20, McMaster announced he would be using $32 million received in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds to provide one-time scholarships for students to attend private schools during the 2020-21 school year.
One week later, a judge issued a temporary restraining order against McMaster’s plan to allocate the Safe Access to Flexible Education (SAFE) grants.
Dr. Thomasena Adams, a resident of Orangeburg County, filed the lawsuit requesting the temporary restraining order. The lawsuit claims the state constitution says public funds cannot be given to religious or other private educational institutions. It also claims the GEER funds are public.
