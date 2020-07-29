‘I want the next life saved like mine’: SC man with COVID-19 advocates for convalescent plasma donations

The Columbia VA Hospital told WIS “Donating blood is one of the most important things someone can do right now to help fight this pandemic. It is crucial that we make sure we have blood supply available as we start to reintroduce more services and surgeries.” The Columbia VA will also be hosting a needed Blood Drive on August 19th from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm. All individuals are encouraged to sign up to donate at the Red Cross’ website.