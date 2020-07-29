First-ever Drive-Through SC State Fair to be held in October

“As the state’s largest event, we know we have a responsibility to take care of our neighbors and those that we love,” SC State Fair general manager Nancy Smith said. “So, to prioritize our community health and well-being, your South Carolina State Fair staff has spent countless hours developing the safest and best South Carolina State Fair that we can. Your safety is always our number one concern and we realize that the fair now has to adapt to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in the midst of the worst crisis of our lifetime, we wanted to give back to our community and bring them something positive to look forward to.”